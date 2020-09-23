Man brandished knife and approached woman on Denton running trail, police say

A woman told officers she was approached by a man with a knife on Sept. 14, police say.

DENTON, Texas — Denton police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened at North Lakes Park on Sept. 14.

Police said Wednesday they were called to the park around 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 14, when a woman said she was approached by a man with a knife while running on the trail.

She said she screamed, and the man ran away. She said the man was a tall, thin man in his 20s with short hair.

Denton police officers said they are following up on several leads and have increased the police presence at the park in the meantime. If anyone has any more information, call the police department at 940-349-8181.