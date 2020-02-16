Fort Worth police and SWAT are on scene after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment Saturday, officials say.

MedStar told WFAA, around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the complex near Las Vegas Trail and Calmont Avenue after reports of a man threatening to blow up oxygen tanks inside his apartment.

Fort Worth police say they’ve made contact with the man and they hope to end the situation peacefully.

