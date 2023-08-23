Unknown man assaulted woman and shoots at a man outside Dallas business, police trying to identify him

In surveillance video, the male suspect can be seen assaulting a woman. A man can be seen coming to help her before he gets into a fight with the male suspect.

DALLAS — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a shooting suspect involved in a violent altercation on camera, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, around 7:30 a.m., an unknown suspect assaulted a woman and shot at a man outside a business in the 9100 block of John W. Carpenter Freeway, Dallas Police say. This is southwest of Dallas Love Field Airport and southeast of the University of Dallas.

In the surveillance video, the male suspect can be seen assaulting a woman. A man can be seen coming to help her before he gets into a fight with the male suspect.

The suspect then shoots the male victim in the leg. The suspect left the scene in a maroon Nissan Altima, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime, or the identity of the male suspect is asked to contact Detective Alex Zabriskie at 214-671-4332 or email at alexander.zabriskie@dallaspolice.gov.