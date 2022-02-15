Man arrested after holding woman against her will, barricading himself in apartment: Police

Officers had responded about 1:15 a.m. Monday to the 1300 block of South Main Street in Duncanville.

DALLAS — Police arrested a man who was accused of domestic violence and barricading himself inside an apartment in Duncanville early Monday morning, officials said.

The incident ended with no injuries reported.

Officers had responded about 1:15 a.m. Monday to the 1300 block of South Main Street in Duncanville, where a man was reportedly holding a woman against her will, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they learned that the man, later identified as Brandon Taylor, 41, also had violated a court-ordered emergency protection order against the woman, police said.

The man let the woman leave the apartment when police arrived, but police said he would not come out. Patrol officers tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to come outside, police said.

Police then called the department's SWAT and negotiations unit to help with the incident. SWAT arrived, but the man still stayed in the apartment for several more hours.

At that point, police said, officers deployed an irritant into the apartment, causing the man to leave and surrender.