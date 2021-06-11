Denton police: Man arrested on multiple charges for shooting person, at vehicle

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot twice, police said. He is expected to survive.

DENTON, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested by Denton police after they said he shot and injured another person over the weekend.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the 400 block of Evers Way. Residents called 911 after hearing gunshots in the area, police said.

According to investigators, 39-year-old Noah Burch fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle in the street. One of the bullets hit a house in the area.

Burch then shot a man who was inside the residence multiple times, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to officials.

Detectives said they obtained an arrest warrant for Burch and took him into custody Thursday evening. He's been booked into jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of deadly conduct for hitting the vehicle and uninvolved residence.