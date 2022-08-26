North Texas man arrested in New Jersey after allegedly shooting girlfriend multiple times in Prosper, officials say

Dwayne Kevin Sharlow is being held in the Bergen County jail in Hackensack, New Jersey awaiting extradition to Denton County, Prosper police said.

NEW JERSEY, USA — A 56-year-old man wanted in connection to shooting his girlfriend multiple times in Prosper has been taken into custody after fleeing to New Jersey, officials say.

Prosper police said Dwayne Kevin Sharlow was taken into custody without incident on a warrant of aggravated assault, family violence and violation of a protective order Friday, when he was stopped by officers on Interstate 95 North on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Prosper Police said on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers responded to a shooting call in 5500 block of Crestwood Drive, near FM 1385 and East University Drive.

When they arrived, police said a woman was found in her vehicle in the driveway of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, where she remains recovering from the attack, police said.

Prosper police determined her boyfriend, identified as Sharlow, was the one who allegedly shot her, and the department issued a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators determined Sharlow rented a car shortly before the shooting, which he used in the crime, and planned on heading to New York.

Prosper police with the assistance of the Bergen County New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force Interdiction Unit, Texas Rangers, New Jersey State Police Department, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, and New York Police Department tracked down the suspect.

Sharlow is being held in the Bergen County jail in Hackensack, New Jersey awaiting extradition to Denton County, Prosper police said.

“While our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and family of this senseless act, this incident should serve as a warning to those who contemplate committing violence in our community,” Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski said in a press release.

“This crime was an intentional and direct attack on this victim, and we are confident there is no further threat to the public. However, any time we can remove someone from the streets who is willing to plan and carry out such a cowardly and heinous criminal attack, the community is much safer,” Kowalski continued.