Man, 48, arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Hurst

Authorities said 48-year-old Kevin James Hamilton shot and killed another man Saturday morning.

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man, Hurst police said.

Authorities arrested Kevin James Hamilton, 48, on Wednesday evening on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Police allege Hamilton is responsible for shooting and killing James Martinez on Saturday morning near the 1600 block of Eastridge Court.

Officers were called out to the scene around 9:15 a.m. Saturday to help an injured person, and they found Martinez had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

During their investigation that day, police went to the 300 block of Pleasantview Drive, where they said they had "located and identified the shooter."