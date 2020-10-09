Man arrested in connection with shooting death of 23-year-old woman

The arrest was made one month after the deadly shooting.

Dallas police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman. The arrest was made one month after the deadly shooting.

Alexia Alfaro-Ramos, 23, was killed the night of Aug. 8 near the 2600 block W Colorado Boulevard, according to police.

Detectives said the night Alfaro-Ramos was killed, a man was captured on surveillance video driving away in a black pickup truck.

Jose Moise Cobos, 35, was arrested Tuesday and interviewed by homicide detectives. Officials said during the interview, Cobos declined to give a statement.

Police did not say whether Cobos knew Alfaro-Ramos.