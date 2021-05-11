Baby girl dies days after being found unresponsive, mother's boyfriend charges upgraded to capital murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, May 10 at 3:05 p.m., Corpus Christi police officers were called out to the Latitude Apartments on the 6400 block of Weber Road for an unconscious child who was not breathing.
When officers arrived, they found the 1-year-old baby girl and brought her down to the medics on the scene. Police say the medics took the baby to the hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.
During the investigation, police say they found enough cause to arrest the mother’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Mark Hernandez, for injury to a child.
We have confirmed that the baby died Wednesday afternoon. Hernandez is now charged with capital murder and was served while still in Nueces County Jail.
His bond has been set at $1 million.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted for child sex crimes in Florida arrested in Nueces County. Officials say he was headed for Mexico.
- Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.