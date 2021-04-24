Man suspected of killing mother, sister arrested at DFW Airport while waiting for flight, Allen police say

Police identified 20-year-old Burak Hezar, the son and brother of the victims, as the suspect in the double homicide.

ALLEN, Texas — A 20-year-old man was arrested at DFW Airport in connection with the killing of his mother and sister Saturday, Allen police say.

According to the Allen Police Department, officers responded to a "disturbance with weapons" call in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive in Allen just before 9:15 a.m.

Officers found 51-year-old Isil Borat and 17-year-old Burcu Hezar dead at the scene, officials said. Police identified Burak Hezar, the son and brother of the victims, as the suspect in the double homicide and began to search for him.

Police officials said Burak Hezar trying to board a flight to San Francisco when he was arrested by DFW Airport police later in the day.

No other details were immediately available.

Allen police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to submit a tip to keyword ALLENPD at 847411 (TIP/411). You can remain anonymous.