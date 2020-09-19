Man faces sexual assault charge after barricading himself for hours in Plano SWAT incident

A caller reported a sexual assault happened at the residence and told police that the man was still there, but was refusing to cooperate, police said.

A 43-year-old man from Plano who barricaded himself in a house Friday is accused of aggravated sexual assault, Plano police said.

A caller reported a sexual assault happened at the residence and told police that the man was still there, but was refusing to cooperate, police said.

Mahmoud Dessouky was taken into custody after about four hours. He is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney, police said.

Plano police SWAT, crisis negotiators and other specialized units responded at about 6 p.m. to the house in the 8100 block of Haning Drive.

Dessouky, who knew the victim, was allegedly armed and was barricaded in the house for several hours of negotiations, police said. Multiple windows of the home were broken.

Dessouky was eventually taken into custody by SWAT team officers.