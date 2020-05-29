Arson suspect accused of threatening to burn Fort Worth hotel clerk alive arrested

Authorities say the victim suffered minor burn injuries and the front lobby was extensively damaged by the fire.

Fort Worth fire officials have arrested a 48-year-old man who allegedly set the lobby of a hotel on fire after threatening to burn a clerk alive, officials say.

The suspect, who has been identified as David Lynn Sarkisian, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

According to authorities, around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Sarkisian went into the lobby of the Budget Host Inn at 3720 Tanacross Drive and tried to rob the clerk at the front desk.

Sarkisian then allegedly told the clerk he would burn him alive if he did not comply. He then threw what appeared to be a liquid accelerant on the clerk and the front desk and set it ablaze.

The victim suffered minor burn injuries and the front lobby was extensively damaged by the fire, officials said.

After the incident, Fort Worth investigators released photos and surveillance video and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Authorities received a tip regarding the case, served a warrant and arrested Sarkisian on Thursday.

Sarkisian remains in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bail. He faces several charges including arson of a habitation causing bodily injury.

Fort Worth police say they plan to file additional charges against Sarkisian, including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft.

"This was a disturbing case of unacceptable violence and thanks to the cooperation and teamwork of the media and the public Fort Worth is now safer today," said Fort Worth Fire Department Chief James Davis.