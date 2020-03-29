DALLAS — A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly got into a fight with a 30-year-old woman and drove off with her baby Saturday, police said.

Kelsey Sumrall was arrested on charges related to assault and endangering a child, according to police.

Sumrall and the woman had gotten into a verbal argument that became physical around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

They had been in a car together, along with the woman's 1-year-old baby, on the 3300 block of Knox Street near the Katy Trail. The woman told police she got out of the car as the dispute became physical and Sumrall then allegedly drove off with the baby still in the backseat.

Sumrall then circled back and got into another physical dispute with the woman, she told police. The woman said she was able to get her baby, but Sumrall and the woman got into another fight. She told police he then dropped the baby's car seat while the 1-year-old was still in it.

First responders checked the woman and baby and found them to be in "good health," officials said.

Sumrall was booked into the Dallas County jail on $20,000 bail.

