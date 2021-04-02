Man accused of drunken driving when he crashed into downtown Weatherford building, police say

The 22-year-old man was arrested on two charges including driving while intoxicated and unauthorized use of a vehicle, authorities said.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 22-year-old man is accused of driving while drunk at the time he crashed into a building in downtown Weatherford last week, officials said.

Jail records show Travis Salazar was arrested Wednesday on two charges including driving while intoxicated and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was released the same day, according to records.

Authorities said around 3:15 a.m. last Friday, he crashed into a building in the Weatherford courthouse square. After the wreck, debris collapsed on top of the car, part of which was inside the building, the Weatherford Democrat reported.

According to officials, Salazar's blood results are still pending. He was transported to a hospital after Friday's incident for injuries he sustained during the crash.