Man arrested after chase, accused of endangering 2 children

Johnathon Spencer, 23, was arrested following a pursuit from Mequite into Kaufman County. He had two children in the car with him.

MESQUITE, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a chase from Mesquite to Forney and back, police said.

Officers finally ended the pursuit using spike strips and found two small children in the suspect's vehicle, officials said.

Johnathon Spencer was arrested on charges of evading arrest and endangerment of children.

Mesquite police say the incident started when a vehicle didn't comply with a traffic stop. Spencer led police eastbound on Highway 80 into Forney and Kaufman county, before return west on Hwy 80, authorities say.

Officers successfully spiked his vehicle near Collins Road and Hwy 80.

Police say the pursuit ended without incident. Officers found two small children in the car and have reunited them with their families.

Officials did not say how the children ended up with Spencer.