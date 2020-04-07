Man accused of shooting his wife dies after exchanging gunfire with Irving police

Officials say the woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

IRVING, Texas — A man, who is accused of shooting his wife, died after a gunfire exchange with Irving police Saturday morning, according to officials.

Authorities say around 10 a.m. police responded to a call near the 800 block of Elwood Road after a woman reported she had been shot by her husband.

According to officials, the man fled the location before police arrived. Officers say they were able to locate the suspect in a neighbor’s backyard.

When officers entered the backyard, they announced themselves and that’s when the man and police discharged their weapons, according to officials.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not been publicly released at this time.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, authorities confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Irving police at 972-273-1010. Reference case no. 20-13173.

Tips can also be submitted via email to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

