Man accused of shooting, killing sister, Dallas police say

Details surrounding what led to the shooting haven't been released, but police say 44-year-old Rosario Maria Luna died after being transported to a local hospital.

DALLAS — A man faces a first degree murder charge after police say he fatally shot his sister Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting call in the 5200 block of Parry Avenue. Officers said the victim, identified as Rosario Maria Luna, 44, was shot by her brother, Heriberto Luna, 32.

Police said Rosario Luna was transported to a local hospital by a personal vehicle. She later died from her injuries.