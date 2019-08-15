Updated at 3:33 p.m. with arrest information.

Haltom City police are looking for a 58-year-old man in connection with the death of his twin sister.

David Burnell Conditt, 58, is wanted on a murder charge in the death of his sister, Dena Conditt Wright.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check around 6:33 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 5700 block of Macneill Drive. The person who called police said he had not talked to the woman in the home for days, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Wright's body.

Initially Haltom City police officials said they wanted to speak to Conditt and identified him as a person of interest. By Thursday afternoon, officials said investigators had gotten a warrant for Conditt's arrest.

Police believe he fled the house in Wright's red 2015 Toyota RAV4 with the Texas license plate GMJ2896.

Police have not said how Wright died.

He is about 5-feet-10, weighs around 240 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on Conditt's location is asked to call 817-281-1000 or 817-222-7000.

