Updated at 2:27 p.m. Monday with arrest information.

A 58-year-old man accused of killing his twin sister was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in South Carolina.

David Burnell Conditt was wanted for days on a murder charge in the death of his sister, Dena Conditt Wright.

Conditt was taken into custody in Charleston, S.C., where he remains awaiting extradition. He was also found with his sister's vehicle, a red 2015 Toyota RAV4.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check around 6:33 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 5700 block of Macneill Drive. The person who called police said he had not talked to the woman in the home for days, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Wright's body.

Initially Haltom City police officials said they wanted to speak to Conditt and identified him as a person of interest. By Thursday afternoon, officials said investigators had gotten a warrant for Conditt's arrest.

Police have not said how Wright died.

