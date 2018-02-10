HARRISON COUNTY — A Louisiana man was arrested after police said he kidnapped and robbed a North Texas Uber driver Saturday in northeastern Texas.

The incident started when Ekpono Eckponobong, an Uber driver from Tarrant County, picked up 28-year-old Richard Darby Saturday morning in Bedford, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office,

Eckponobong told authorities Darby told him to drive to Shreveport, LA,where his family had been killed.

Once in Shreveport, Darby told Eckponobong to turn around and drive back toward Fort Worth. While on the way back, the suspect pulled out a knife, put it to Eckponobong's neck and demanded the driver get out of the car, authorities said. Eckponobong slowed down the car and jumped out.

DPS troopers later found the vehicle in a ditch on I-20 with no sign of the suspect. However, authorities said Darby left his wallet with his identification inside the vehicle.

Darby was eventually spotted by troopers and taken into custody.

Darby was booked into a Gregg County jail with a hold for charges in Harrison County of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

