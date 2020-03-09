Man indicted on 4 charges in connection with 2 Watauga officers injured in June

A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted Britt Jacoby Moody, 36, on four charges in connection with the incident in June, officials said.

A man accused of shooting one Watauga police officer in the arm and running over another officer's foot with his vehicle in June has been indicted by a Tarrant County Grand Jury.

On Wednesday, Britt Jacoby Moody, 36, was indicted on one count of attempted capital murder of a Watauga police officer, two counts of aggravated assault against the same officer and one count of evading arrest.

Officials said Latoria Iverson, 31, was also indicted on a charge of tampering with intent to impair the investigation in relation to the case.

Police say the night of June 22, Moody fled the scene of a traffic stop and drove over an officer's foot near the 6200 block of Stardust Drive South in Watauga.

Another officer was shot after a vehicle chase turned into a pursuit on foot, and Moody allegedly fired at officers, according to authorities.

Multiple agencies searched hours for Moody that night without success.

Detectives worked with the Texas Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit to locate Moody two days later at an extended stay hotel in Fort Worth.

Authorities said Moody surrendered after officers surrounded the building and spoke with him.