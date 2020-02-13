Arlington and Mesquite police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of bilking residents out of thousands of dollars in a roofing scam.

Mesquite police say on Feb. 4, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Bell, contacted an elderly Vietnam War veteran at her home and talked her into getting roofing repairs. She paid Bell approximately $17,000 “under the guise that her insurance would later reimburse her for her costs,” police said.

Arlington police reported a similar crime. They said in early February, a man who identified himself as “Michael” told homeowners in the 300 block of Circle Drive that he was an employee of a roofing company they had used in the past. The suspect claimed he was at the home to work on the roof before the homeowner’s warranty expired.

Arlington police say the homeowners wrote the man, who they now believe was Bell, a $1,200 check.

The homeowners in Arlington caught the exchange with the suspect on their RING doorbell camera, and Arlington police posted the following video on its Facebook page.

Mesquite police say Bell has ties to both the Austin and Gainesville areas, and he often travels from Austin to Dallas.

Police say Bell drives a silver 2009 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 Trail Boss Edition with Texas license plate MSH-2023.

Mesquite Police Department

Bell currently has multiple warrants out for his arrest. If you see him, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 877-372-8477, or call investigator A Soto at 972-216-6704.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

