Man accused of assaulting woman, forcing her in his car, police say

Dallas police took 31-year-old Melvin Salinas into custody Sunday morning. The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

DALLAS — A man was arrested Sunday morning after he reportedly assaulted a woman and forced her into his vehicle, Dallas police said.

Police say they took 31-year-old Melvin Salinas into custody for a family violence offense.

Police responded to a kidnapping call in progress around 7:30 a.m. in the 10100 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.

A witness told officers that he saw Salinas physically assault a woman as he forced her into his car, officials said. The witness said he followed the vehicle, saw the woman jump out of the suspect's vehicle, and then the woman was able to get into the witness's vehicle.

Police said the woman corroborated the witness's account of the incident.

Officers took the woman back to where the incident happened. Salinas was still there and officers took him into custody, authorities said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue treated the woman for injuries at the scene.