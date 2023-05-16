Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting child at gunpoint

William Rex Beckham, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Dallas and a teen in Irving. Detectives believe there could be other victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a man who they believe is linked to at least two cases of sexual assault involving children.

William Rex Beckham, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sources say the most recent case involved a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly forced into a vehicle while walking to school on May 9.

“My son was kidnapped and sexually assaulted at gunpoint,” said a woman who identified herself as the victim’s mother.

The woman said she wanted to speak out so other parents could be on high alert.

The woman said her son was approached by the man near Moore Street and Eighth Street. The child said the man pointed a gun to his head and ordered him into a maroon SUV. The woman said the man drove the boy to a nearby neighborhood, ordered him in the backseat, and sexually assaulted the child while calling him racial slurs.

”My baby tried to jump out of the car. He restrained my child. Hit my child,” the woman explained.

According to court documents, the Dallas assault happened just days after a 13-year-old boy from Irving reported Beckham also sexually assaulted him at gunpoint. That teen told police the man approached him along a service road at President George Bush Turnpike and Rainier Street.

Sources said the suspect threatened both boys if they reported the crimes.

“You preyed on the wrong child. You hurt the wrong family,” the 12-year-old boy’s mother said.

The worried mother said the trauma for her son and family is unbearable.

Both victims identified Beckham in a photo lineup, according to sources. Detectives believe there could be other victims.

“They need to contact Dallas Police Department, and we will absolutely take care of them, and absolutely ensure that they have everything they need,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Beckham remains in the Dallas County Jail, and this remains an ongoing investigation.