A 30-year-old man has been linked to a Fort Worth slaying and a triple shooting in Burleson, authorities say.

Henry Anthony McKinney was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday, Fort Worth police said. He is accused in several shootings, police said.

Just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5, Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Bomar Avenue in east Fort Worth. They found an unconscious man, later identified as Allen Foster, who had been shot.

Foster later died from his injuries at John Peter Smith Hospital, police said. His silver Chevy Malibu had been stolen.

The stolen car was later used in a triple shooting early the next day on Timber Ridge Drive in Burleson.

During the course of a joint investigation involving Fort Worth police, Burleson police, Johnson County authorities and the Texas Rangers, authorities identified McKinney as the suspect in the shooting and car theft of Foster and the later triple shooting.

McKinney is in the Tarrant County jail on three charges each of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said he also faces a capital murder charge in Foster's death.

His bail has been set at $1,850,000.

More on WFAA: