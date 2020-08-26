Man accused of intoxicated driving before crash that killed motorcyclist in Arlington

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name has not been released at this time.

A man is accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly motorcycle accident, according to Arlington police.

Authorities said around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a crash in the 7800 block of South Cooper Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene and found a motorcyclist who was severely injured.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was transported to the local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said Felipe Venegas Ramos, the driver of the vehicle that struck the motorcycle and ran away after the crash.

Police later located Ramos nearby and arrested him in connection with the deadly crash.

Authorities said Ramos was impaired during the crash. Investigators believe he failed to yield right of way to the motorcyclist, striking the victim.

Ramos faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid and intoxication manslaughter.