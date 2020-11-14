Man, 63, arrested in connection with string of car fires at Lewisville complex

According to Lewisville officials, since July 2019, there have been 10 vehicle arsons at the Windsor Court Apartments which has led to the damage of 20 vehicles.

Authorities have arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of car arsons at a Lewisville apartment complex.

Zainul A. Bandeali, 63, is accused of setting cars on fire at the Windsor Court Apartments since last year, police said.

According to Lewisville fire officials, since July 2019, there have been 10 vehicle arsons at the Windsor Court Apartments, which has led to the damage of 20 vehicles.

Investigators said Bandeali lives at the complex and detectives are working to determine a motive for the fires.

Bandeali faces five counts of second-degree felony arson at this time and is being held at the Denton County Jail, officials said.

Lewisville officials said included in the five counts against Bandeali are charges related to the two fires at the Gomez Tire Shop and the Manors at Forestbrook Apartments, that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 25.