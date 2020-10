When officers arrived at the scene, they found Francisco Macias lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are trying to figure out who shot and killed a 49-year-old man Thursday morning in Fort Worth.

Officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Anderson Street in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived they found Francisco Macias lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.