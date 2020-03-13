DALLAS — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that occurred in Dallas.

Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at the 2900 block of Peabody Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man shot multiple times in a parking lot.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials say. His name has not been released pending next of kin.

No arrests have been made as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. Lopez at 214-671- 3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 049149-2020.

