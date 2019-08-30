Dallas police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a 29-year-old man early Friday in Red Bird.

Brandon Washington was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:08 a.m. in the 3900 block of Gannon Lane near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.

Washington was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police released two surveillance images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be submitted at 214-373-8477.

Dallas police released surveillance photos from the area where Brandon Washington, 29, was killed Aug. 30.

Dallas Police Department

Also on WFAA: