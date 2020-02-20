DALLAS — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead Wednesday night.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the 12600 block of Jupiter Road in the Lake Highlands neighborhood, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found Hosia Abdallah Jr., 26, had been shot multiple times. Responders took him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

As of Thursday morning, police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Det. White at 214-671-3690 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #033813-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading up to an arrest or indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

