Lyft driver fatally shot on highway ramp in Mesquite; police search for suspects

Robert Barry, 58, died after he was shot while driving on a highway ramp Tuesday. Police are looking for the suspected shooters.

MESQUITE, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding multiple suspects who police said shot and killed a Lyft driver Tuesday in Mesquite.

The ride-share driver crashed after a vehicle drove by and shot at the car, according to a passenger. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 635 to westbound Interstate 30.

The Lyft driver, who has been identified as 58-year-old Robert Barry, was found unconscious. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 1-877-373-8477. People can also call information into the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.