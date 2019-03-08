Dallas police are trying to figure out who shot a Lyft driver Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near the 5000 Block of Capitol Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Lyft driver suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Officials have not released details regarding the victim's condition.

