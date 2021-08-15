Loop 820 closed in Fort Worth after 2 hurt in shooting, police say

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Crowley Road.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were hurt after a shooting Sunday morning on eastbound Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, Fort Worth police said. The freeway is currently shut down as a result.

Police believe a fight from a club escalated into shots being fired on the freeway. Two people were hit by the gunfire, but both are expected to survive their injuries, according to officials.