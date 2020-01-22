An Arlington volunteer has been sentenced to eight years in prison after she was convicted of stealing more than $295,000 from a youth baseball association, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Jennifer Sue Witteveen, 52, began volunteering at the Mansfield Youth Baseball Association when her child was playing baseball. She used her access as association treasurer, a position she held from 2012 to 2018, to write fraudulent checks and make illegal withdrawals, authorities said.

A forensic accounting analysis showed that she spent $22,000 on Amazon purchases and $50,000 on fast food and other restaurants. She claimed the stolen money was to be used for family medical bills but only 2% of the stolen money was used for that, according to the DA's office.

Tarrant County prosecutors said Witteveen "took advantage of her leadership position" in the nonprofit organization. Her work was to help children.

“Instead, she lined her own pockets," said Tarrant County prosecutor Johnny Newbern in a written statement.

Tarrant County District Attorney's Office says the charge of theft of property, $150,000-$300,000 is normally a second-degree felony, but the charge was elevated to a first-degree felony because the theft was of a nonprofit.

A judge agreed that Witteveen's parole require her to pay restitution to the association.

