Lewisville police issue arrest warrants for 2 suspects wanted in murder of pawn shop owner

Lewisville police have issued arrest warrants for 17-year-old Denyrion Keyshauan Skinner and 19-year-old Damonta Jerone Skinner.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two suspects are still wanted in connection with the February murder of a Lewisville pawn shop owner, the police department announced. One suspect is already in custody.

Lewisville police have issued arrest warrants for 17-year-old Denyrion Keyshauan Skinner and 19-year-old Damonta Jerone Skinner for the murder of 54-year-old Daniel White.

Police said White was fatally shot on Feb. 14, when three suspects, dressed in black hoodies and blues jeans, rushed into his pawn shop in the 900 block of South Mill Street in attempt to rob it.

Police said after one of the suspect’s shot White, they all left the scene in a Ford Escape SUV, traveling toward I-35E.

Following White’s murder, his family spoke with WFAA during a vigil. His wife, Yolanda, pleaded with the suspects and anyone who had information to come forward.

"Speak up. I don't care who you are. I don't care if you know them or overheard something," said his wife, Yolanda. "Stand up and do the right thing, because that's what Daniel would've done."

In a news release on Feb. 26, police said one suspect, 18-year-old JaTevon Marquise Johnson was arrested in Dallas without incident for his role in White’s murder. Johnson was transported to the Lewisville jail and has been charged with capital murder. His bond was set at $1 million, officials said.

On Tuesday, March 7, Lewisville police said they believe the two outstanding suspects, Denyrion and Damonta Skinner, are in the South Dallas area.