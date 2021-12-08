The victim reported the assault to the school administrated this week, Carrollton police said.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A Hebron High School teacher was arrested Wednesday for having an improper relationship with his 16-year-old student.

Carrollton police arrested 43-year-old Jared S. Stites, a computer science teacher, on two felony charges. Stites was arrested Wednesday morning at Lewisville Independent School District’s administration building.

Stites faces charges for sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator/student.

The victim reported the assault to the school administrated this week, Carrollton police said. According to authorities, the individual reported the incident occurred on-campus. School administrators immediately contacted law enforcement.

Stites bond has not been set and is being held at Carrollton City Jail.

Lewisville ISD sent WFAA the following statement after Stites' arrest Wednesday:

"As the criminal matter is in the hands of the Carrollton PD, we do not have any additional information to share. Our focus will remain on supporting our students and staff, and we encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to a Hebron High School counselor."