Perkins was surrendered in 2019 bloody and covered in scabs, officials said. He's now happy and healthy.

A dog rescue group says Perkins is now happy and healthy. He's living with a new family that adopted him in January 2020.

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to a felony charge in connection with an animal cruelty case from two years ago, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

In 2019, a white and gray pit bull puppy named Perkins was surrendered to the Fort Worth Animal Shelter. At the time Perkins was surrendered, authorities said he was bloody and covered in scabs from infections, including mange.

Warning: Graphic photo of Perkins is below.

According to officials, Perkins was malnourished, dehydrated, and his eyes were swollen shut. He had been adopted by Lewis Lamont Wilson just a few months earlier.

Wilson was placed on seven years of supervised probation, and if he doesn't meet the conditions, he faces seven years in prison, according to the DA's office. Officials said while Wilson is on probation he is not allowed to own, possess, or have custody of an animal.

"Helpless animals depend on us to take care of them. Animal abuse often leads to other abuse. We have found that, in general, someone who abuses animals is significantly more likely to also use violence against people," said Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson.

The DA's office said if they would've waited for the case to go to trial, it could've taken a while because of the backlog of cases due to the pandemic.

"I would rather have him convicted and on probation than remain on bond for that long," said David Alex, a Tarrant County assistant criminal district attorney. "This probation means someone will be looking over his shoulder for seven years to make sure he doesn’t come near – or hurt – another animal."

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office did provide an update on Perkins and said he is now happy and healthy. The pit bull is living with a new family that adopted him in 2020 from Dallas DogRRR, an animal rescue group.

"He's thriving," said Patti Dawson, president of Dallas DogRRR, who also fostered Perkins. "He has a great family, and so many people supported him and got him through this."