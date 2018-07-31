Police say a man hired to do yard work was shot and killed when he attempted to break up a fight between a mother and her son in Cedar Hill early Sunday night.

Authorities say the mother called police at about 5:45 p.m. to report that her son, 24-year-old Jeremy C. Mobley, shot someone at their home in the 1600 block of Allen Drive.

"It's a terrible, tragic incident," said Cedar Hill police spokesman Lt. Colin Chenault. "The victim was trying to de-escalate and intervene."

Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Lamont Morgan, 57, inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When investigators arrived, Mobley confessed that he shot Morgan, said Chenault.

Mobley was charged with murder, a first degree felony. His bond has been set at $500,000.

It is the city's first homicide of 2018, said Cedar Hill Police.

Family members at the home declined to speak on camera, but said Morgan was a friend of Mobley's mother, her beautician and someone she hired to do yard work from time to time.

The family had only lived in Cedar Hill for a few months before the shooting, said police.

