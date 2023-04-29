Law enforcement still searching for suspected San Jacinto County shooter who killed five people

Officers found five people shot Friday night at a house in Cleveland, Texas.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — Friday night law enforcement officers respond to reports of a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas.

The small town is located just outside of Houston. Inside the home, deputies from the San Jacinto County Sherriff’s Office discover five people who were shot, four of them dead. As of Saturday afternoon, authorities were still looking for the shooter.

“We’re still out there trying to find this individual, and we’re not going to stop until we bring him into custody,” said James Smith, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

Authorities say 25-year-old Sonia Argentina Guzman, 21-year-old Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 31-year-old Julisa Molina Rivera, 18-year-old Jose Jonathan Casarez were all found dead inside the home. 8-year-old Danielle Enrique Laso was rushed to the hospital but did not survive the attack. Five others at the residence were not injured.

Investigators say the man responsible for the deadly attack is 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza. They believe he was intoxicated as he began shooting an AR-15 on his front porch. A short time later, a neighbor asked him to stop.

“A gentleman stepped out of his house, he said 'hey we’re trying to keep an infant to bed' and he said it’s his property, he’ll do whatever he pleases on his property. The man went back in the house, the next thing they know he’s walking up the driveway with a rifle in hand,” said San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers.

The news follows multiple calls to action for gun control. The Texas Legislative Session ends in one month. Several gun reform bills were filed. However, none have gained any traction.

A week and a half ago, parents who lost children in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas waited more than 13 hours to testify. Desperate that someone would hear their pleas to raise the legal age of purchasing semi-automatic guns from 18 to 21.

One of the parents told lawmakers, “We do everything to protect these guns, let’s just try something to protect our children.”

The search for Francisco Oropeza continues. On Saturday, multiple law enforcement agencies combed a 20-mile radius and believe the suspect is possibly carrying a gun.

“He is a threat to the community, and we need the community’s help finding him,” said Smith.