7 arrested for allegedly dealing drugs out of 'trap rooms' in Las Colinas motel

From two rooms, law enforcement seized fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, firearms, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and more.

IRVING, Texas — Seven people were arrested this week as part of a Texas Anti-Gang Center takedown at a motel in Las Colinas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said Brandon Jones, Jaleel Peterson, Victor Contreras, Glenn Blair, Corey Allen, Derrick Richardson, and Antonie Thompson-Stevens were arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

A source told law enforcement that members of the conspiracy were operating a so-called “trap room,” or narcotics distribution room, out of a motel in Las Colinas, DOJ officials said in a release. At the direction of law enforcement, the source made three controlled drug buys inside the room.

Law enforcement then identified a second motel room being operated as a trap room, and they used another source to make four controlled purchase inside the room, according to the DOJ.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on April 19 for the motel rooms in question. DOJ officials said as officers made their entry, a firearm was thrown out the window and Jones and Peterson tried to run away through the back window, but were arrested by police. Contreras, Richardson and Thompson-Stevens were arrested inside the rooms. Blair was "taken into custody nearby," DOJ officials said.

Here is a list of items seized from the two rooms (according to the DOJ):

First room

85.3 grams of heroin

1949.5 grams methamphetamine

114.7 grams cocaine

2.6 grams suspected PCP

60 grams fentanyl

15.8 grams Alprazolam

142 grams suspected methamphetamine tablets

44 grams marijuana

643.8 grams THC products

2.3 grams white powder

2.3 grams THC pills

23.4 grams hydrocodone

21.5 grams Omeprazole

28 grams Sertraline

Four firearms

Second room

1139.1 grams of marijuana

44.8 grams psilocybin mushrooms

113.1 grams heroin

31.3 grams crack cocaine

335.5 grams methamphetamine

23.5 grams powder cocaine

48.3 grams fentanyl

6 grams morphine

Two handguns

One rifle

Tactical ballistic vest

They also seized scales, packing, and equipment used to “cap” fentanyl powder into individual capsules sold to customers, DOJ officials said.

If convicted, each suspect faces between five and 40 years in federal prison.