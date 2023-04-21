Teen accused of deadly shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington will remain in jail, according to judge

On April 21, the teenager charged with capital murder for the shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington went in front of a Tarrant County judge.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The 15-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing one student and injuring another at Lamar High School in Arlington went in front of a judge on Friday morning.

On March 20, police say 16-year-old Ja'Shawn Poirier was shot and killed outside of the school building. The suspect is facing a capital murder charge, but is not being named because he is a minor.

At this time, it is unknown if he will be charged as juvenile or as an adult.

Friday was the third hearing for the accused shooter. In Texas, juveniles go in front of a judge for a hearing every 10 days. Like the first two hearings, Juvenile Court Judge Alex Kim determined the suspect will remain in custody for another 10 business days until the next hearing.

During court, the judge said he is concerned about the teenager's behavior. It was stated that he refused breakfast and gym.

Judge Kim is looking for consistent good behavior without blips in order to release a juvenile back into the public. He said this would take months of consideration.

It was also stated on Friday that the teenager's mom lives out-of-state in Louisiana, and his father is now in custody on a federal firearm charge.

The attorney of the suspect said the father's charge does appear to be related to his son's offense. The suspect's aunt was present at the hearing and has been there each time.

For now, the suspect is being kept in custody due to the severity of the crime. His next hearing will be in another 10 days.