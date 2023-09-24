HPD: Man who shot wife while she was on phone with 911 surrenders after hourslong SWAT standoff

Authorities said the man shot his wife while she was on the phone with 911. He surrendered after an horuslong SWAT standoff.

HOUSTON — Investigators said a man was taken into custody on Sunday after shooting his wife while she was on the phone with a 911 operator.

The man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Kingwood home and engaging in an hourslong standoff with SWAT, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened at a home on Vista Ridge Drive, which is in a neighborhood just south of Northpark Drive between Woodland Hills Drive and West Lake Houston Parkway.

The call first came in as a domestic violence situation around 5 p.m., police said. On that call, which police said they believe was made by the victim, a gunshot was heard.

HPD said SWAT members and hostage negotiators tried for hours to get the man to come out peacefully.

At about 9:45 p.m., officials said the man came out of the house and surrendered. His wife was found dead inside the home.

"Our negotiators do a really good job of talking to an individual and trying to get him to understand, even with what’s already happened, that it’s not the end of the world, you know, to come out peacefully," HPD SWAT Commander Craig Bellamy said.

Authorities said they're not sure what sparked the incident on Sunday, but there were previous reports of domestic issues at the house and the couple was possibly going through a divorce.

Police said the couple's son was initially inside the house but was able to get out. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. It's unclear what injuries he sustained.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).