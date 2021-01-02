Keller police officer at center of controversial Marco Puente arrest resigns

Keller Police Officer Blake Shimanek's last day was Feb. 1, the department said in a tweet.

KELLER, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 5, 2021.

The Keller police officer who was demoted and taken off patrol following his role in pepper-spraying and arresting a North Texas man and his son in August has resigned.

"As part of our commitment to transparency and communication around the Aug. 15 police incident, we offer this latest update: Officer Blake Shimanek has resigned from the Keller Police Department. His last day on duty with our organization was Monday, Feb. 1," Keller police tweeted Monday.

“While this chapter is coming to a close, the conversations and policy changes that it has inspired will continue to move us forward as a department, a city and a community,” Mayor Armin Mizani said in a statement.

Shimanek was demoted by two ranks and taken off patrol due to safety concerns after arresting and pepper-spraying Marco Puente and Puente's son Dillon during a traffic stop on Aug. 15, 2020. Punte sued Shimanek and another officer, Ankit Tomer, for inappropriate use of force.

Dillon, 22 was pulled over for making a wide right turn on his way to his grandmother’s house when he was stopped in the Riverdance neighborhood.

Bodycam video shows Shimanek ask Dillon to get out of the car before he places him in handcuffs. In a police report obtained by WFAA, Shimanek said he detained Dillon because he was worried about his safety.

“He was ticketed and taken to jail for a wide right turn,” said Dillon’s dad Marco Puente in an interview with WFAA.

Marco Puente was following Dillon to his grandma’s house, and he pulled up his vehicle after he saw his son was pulled over by police.

Bodycam video shows Shimanek threaten Marco Puente with arrest if he continued to remain in the roadway with his truck.

After obeying the order to move his vehicle, Marco started recording his son’s arrest on his cellphone, while he was waiting on the sidewalk across the street from the scene.

“The officer didn’t like me being there recording anything,” Marco told WFAA.

Bodycam video shows Shimanek ordering Officer Ankit Tomer to arrest Marco too.

“Put your phone down,” Tomer said, while his body-worn camera recorded. “Put your hands behind your head.”

“This guy is arresting me for just standing here,” Marco said in video captured by the body-worn camera.

“They tried to take me down and pepper spray me, and it was a fiasco,” Marco told WFAA.

Dillon Puente ultimately paid a fine for his wide turn.

The videos eventually sparked national outrage and Keller Police Chief Brad Fortune apologized to the Puente family at a city council meeting at the beginning of the year.

"As your chief of police, I repeat that I'm sorry this incident occurred on my watch," Fortune said. "It should have never happened."

Fortune also said that he personally apologized to Marco Puente and made sure that any money connected to their bail was refunded.