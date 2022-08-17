Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file to suppress evidence, claiming 'illegal arrest warrant'

Armstrong's attorneys also claim APD illegally interrogated her because they did not read her Miranda rights.

AUSTIN, Texas — The attorney for an Austin woman accused of murder filed new documents to try and suppress evidence.

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica.

New photos of Armstrong being interrogated after the alleged murder but before she fled are included in the new court documents.

Armstrong was wanted for a separate charge, unrelated to Wilson's death. But her birthdate on the warrant was incorrect, so police couldn't book her in jail.

Armstrong's attorney claims evidence was obtained with an "illegal arrest warrant." They also claim that APD illegally interrogated Armstrong because they did not read her Miranda rights.

Her attorneys filed motions calling for a so-called Franks hearing to “traverse” the warrant by showing the details that established probable cause were false.

The documents filed on Wednesday, Aug. 17, lay out why attorneys believe the affidavit’s evidence is misleading. Armstrong’s attorneys claim it included “incorrect descriptions” of Armstrong’s actions and statements, a “vague and incomplete description” of the offense location, “incorrect and unconfirmed timestamps” from surveillance footage, and statements from an anonymous caller who was “not credible.” Her attorneys also allege the affidavit “relies on a refuted theory of jealousy.”

Armstrong's Jeep was seen on surveillance footage leaving the area of the home Wilson was staying at while she visited Austin for a cycling race. Armstrong later sold that vehicle, then flew from Austin to New York, then from New Jersey to Costa Rica. She was arrested in Provincia de Puntarena, Costa Rica, on June 29.

Last month, Armstrong pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Armstrong is due in court in October.