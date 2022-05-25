x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Investigators believe suspect in cyclist's murder flew to New York

Investigators believe she was at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Marshals now believe Kaitlin Armstrong, the suspect in the murder of rising cycling star Moriah Wilson, flew from Austin to New York.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the fugitive investigation of Armstrong, a 34-year-old Austin resident who is wanted in connection with Wilson's death on May 11 in East Austin. 

On Wednesday, the agency said investigators have learned that Armstrong may have fled to New York. Investigators believe she was at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14, at approximately 12:30 p.m. She boarded a flight from Austin to Houston Hobby Airport and then boarded a connecting flight to New York LaGuardia Airport.

Related Articles

Armstrong is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has long, curly, light brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, a black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a black facial covering. She could be carrying a yoga mat carrier on her shoulders.

Credit: U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force
Kaitlin Armstrong at the Austin airport.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force are actively conducting a fugitive investigation and pursuing leads on Armstrong's whereabouts.

Credit: U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force
Kaitlin Armstrong is on the run after she was accused of killing a cyclist visiting Austin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

Read our in-depth breakdown of what we know so far about this crime.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'My heart was broke today' | Uvalde in mourning after 22 people killed in elementary school attack

Uvalde parents who can't find their children desperately seeking answers

Who was the suspected gunman in the Uvalde school shooting?

Road rage incident involving ax-wielding driver in East Austin captured on dashcam video