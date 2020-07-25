Juvenile suspects accused of setting off fireworks inside Target near Uptown Dallas

Authorities say a shopper who was standing in close proximity to the main entrance suffered minor burns.

A shopper suffered minor injuries after two juveniles suspects lit fireworks inside a Target in Dallas, authorities say.

According to Dallas police, around 8:30 p.m. Friday, two suspects allegedly ignited fireworks at the main entrance of Target at 2417 North Haskell Avenue.

The suspects then exited the store and fled the scene on foot, according to investigators.

Detectives say a female shopper who was standing in close proximity to the main entrance suffered minor burns due to the fireworks being ignited.

Officers say they are currently searching for the suspects and no arrests have been made at this time.

