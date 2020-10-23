Police chase ends in fiery crash in Rockwall, killing driver, injuring passenger

After driving an allegedly stolen truck through a fence and causing it to catch on fire, a juvenile driver was not able to get out and died, police said.

A driver died in a fiery crash and a passenger was able to escape after a police chase ended in a crash through a backyard fence in Rockwall. The driver and passenger were both female juveniles, police said.

A little after 1 a.m. on Friday, Rowlett police called for assistance from Rockwall police after a pickup truck was fleeing from officers near Interstate 30 and Horizon Road.

Before Rockwall officers could respond, the pickup truck exited the north side of the roadway in the 3100 Block of Ridge Road, crashed through a fence, and landed in the back yard of a residence in the Chandler’s Landing community.

The vehicle caught on fire and the female juvenile passenger was able to escape, police said. It's unclear if she had any injuries.

The female juvenile driver did not get out and her remains were later found after the fire was extinguished.

The investigation revealed the truck had been allegedly stolen earlier in the night from a residence in Rowlett, Rockwall police said.

The identities of the driver and passenger are not being released at this time because they are juveniles.