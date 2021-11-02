Police: Juvenile faces capital murder charge in shooting death of 17-year-old girl at Bedford CVS

On Aug. 1, 2020, 17-year-old Madison Brenes was found injured with a gunshot wound to the chest. She later died at a local hospital, officials said.

BEDFORD, Texas — A juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in August 2020, Bedford police said.

On Aug. 1, 2020, Bedford officers were called to CVS pharmacy at 601 N. Industrial Boulevard in response to shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Madison Fisher Brenes suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said during the course of the investigation they learned the suspect, Brenes and her friend met in the parking lot to purchase THC vape cartridges. Police said after the suspect got in the car, an argument broke out and the suspect shot Brenes.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified because he’s a juvenile, was located in Groesbeck, Texas, Wednesday. He is currently being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.