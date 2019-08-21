Updated at 10:02 a.m. Thursday with verdict.

A Tarrant County jury has found Christopher Revill guilty of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend who has been missing for nearly three years.

Revill, 35, was convicted Thursday morning of aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance of Typhenie Johnson in October 2016. Johnson has not been seen or heard from since, and her loved ones continue to look for her.

Revill faces up to life in prison.

Arrest records show Revill was the last person seen with Johnson and that her personal items were found in Revill's family's backyard.

After more than a week of testimony, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Wednesday and put the case in the hands of the Tarrant County jury.

“In this case, there a lot of small pieces of evidence,” prosecutor Lisa Callaghan argued. “But it makes a very clear picture that Chris Revill took Typhenie and abducted her.”

Prosecutors said Revill was possessive and controlling in his relationship with Johnson. She broke up with him months before her disappearance and had started dating someone else.

Revill showed up at Johnson's Fort Worth apartment on the night of Oct. 10, 2016. Johnson was heard telling Revill "it's over," court records show.

Johnson's brother went outside to check on his sister and saw Revill's car speed off. Witnesses found Johnson's keys, cell phone and sock.

Defense attorneys Lesa Pamplin and MarQuetta Clayton urged the jury to consider that none of Johnson’s DNA was found on Revill.

“Review the evidence and you’re going to find the state has failed to prove its case,” they said.

Revill has also been linked to the disappearance of another ex-girlfriend, who went missing in 2006. Relatives said Revill was the last person to be seen with Taalibah Islam before she disappeared.

